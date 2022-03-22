Actor Damian Lewis offered opportunity ‘to return to public life following the death of wife Helen McCrory’

By Matthew Roscoe • 22 March 2022 • 11:45

Actor Damian Lewis has been offered the opportunity ‘to return to public life following the death of wife Helen McCrory’.

HOMELAND actor Damian Lewis is reportedly set to return to public life following the death of wife Helen McCrory, who passed away in April last year following a ‘heroic battle with cancer’.

Lewis is allegedly being lined up to play in Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2022, according to the Daily Mail.

The newspaper suggests that the 51-year-old Brit is going to be announced in the England squad for their charitable clash with the Soccer Aid World XI FC in June, which will be held for the first time at the London Stadium.

Lewis, who is probably best known for portraying U.S. Army Major Richard Winters in the HBO miniseries Band of Brothers and Nicholas Brody in Homeland, is a huge football fan and supports Premier League side Liverpool FC.

A source told The Sun: “Damian’s had an incredibly hard year after losing Helen but when Soccer Aid approached him about being part of the charity game he wanted to help out.

“Damian is a massive Liverpool FC fan and can’t wait to get out on the pitch.”

The actor lost his wife Helen, who was a respected actress notably starring as Polly Gray in Peaky Blinders and Narcissa Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, back in April 2021 following a battle with cancer.

At the time Lewis said: “I’m heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family.

“She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you.”

The couple shared children Manon McCrory-Lewis, 15, and Gulliver Lewis, 14, together.

