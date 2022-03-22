By Alex Glenn • 22 March 2022 • 12:36

Credit: Twitter

Furious Heathrow passengers slam ‘worst-ever’ passport control queues. Travellers have claimed that they faced “mile-long” queues on Tuesday, March 22.

Passengers took to social media to share photos of hundreds of people waiting at Terminal 5.

Conservative Lord and Defra minister Richard Benyon, took to Twitter to criticise the airport’s queues. He tweeted: “In a queue about a quarter of a mile long at Heathrow,”

“No one telling us about what the problem is. No staff on hand at all.”

He went on to add: “I am embarrassed that for so many this is the first experience of UK.”

Travellers heading through Heathrow branded the queues as the “worst queues” that they had “ever seen” while flying.

One traveller commented: “What’s with passport control at T5 this morning? Ridiculous. At least one hour wait.”

Another frustrated passenger said: “Arrival lines at Heathrow at least a mile long.”

A Heathrow Airport spokesperson commented: “We are currently experiencing some delays processing passengers through the UK border in T5.

“Our teams are on-hand supporting passengers in the immigration halls and we are working with Border Force to resolve the situation as quickly as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

