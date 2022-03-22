By Guest Writer • 22 March 2022 • 18:17

The two met in London Credit: Gibraltar Government

GIBRALTAR Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo met UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss today (March 22) at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office in London.

He was in London to support the Royal Gibraltar Regiment on the occasion of their Royal public duties and took the opportunity to meet with the Foreign Secretary.

During the meeting the Foreign Secretary and the Chief Minister were able to discuss matters outstanding in respect of the United Kingdom / European Union negotiation for a Treaty in

relation to Gibraltar’s future relationship with the EU.

This was important given the upcoming round of talks due to be held as momentum continues for agreement to be finalised as soon as possible ahead of the Easter break if possible.

The meeting touched upon the ongoing plans for the unlikely eventuality that it might not be possible to agree an UK/EU Treaty, although the Gibraltar Government continues to be strongly optimistic that such a Treaty will be finalised.

Additionally, the Foreign Secretary and the Chief Minister were able to discuss the most recent developments in relation to the international, UK and EU sanctions regime against Russia, Vladimir Putin and his known associates.

The discussion was particularly relevant given the arrest in Gibraltar in the past twenty-four hours of a yacht, under the jurisdiction of the Admiralty Marshall of the Supreme Court of Gibraltar, the ultimate beneficial owner of which is a sanctioned individual.

The Chief Minister said: ‘It was great to be able to talk face to face with the Foreign Secretary ahead of meetings to be held in coming weeks as we hope that the ongoing negotiations will come to a successful conclusion.”

