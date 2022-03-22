Jet2 flight diverted 1,100 miles away after woman starts ‘slapping passengers’

By Alex Glenn • 22 March 2022 • 11:55

Jet2 flight diverted 1,100 miles away after a woman starts ‘slapping passengers.’ Holidaymakers heading to Turkey were shocked after a disruptive passenger caused their flight to be diverted.

The Jet2 flight had been heading from Manchester to Antalya on Monday, March 21. Due to a disruptive passenger, the flight ended up being diverted to Vienna, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The disruptive passenger reportedly slapped two other passengers during the journey.

One holidaymaker revealed that the female passenger had started to cause issues “around an hour and 20 minutes” into the flight. According to the passenger “there was lots of noise.”

The holidaymaker explained that the disruptive passenger had headed towards the front of the plane. The passenger commented: “She was really angry towards Jet2 staff and would not calm down.”

The woman was also said to have been “shouting in people’s faces” as she got “louder and more aggressive.”

Some passengers believe that the woman had become upset due to “babies crying on the flight.”

Speaking to The Manchester Evening News the traveller said: “A customer said something and she slapped him in the face,”

“Then a man got up to try and calm the situation before taking her to the back of the plane.”

According to reports, the woman went on to slap a further passenger as she exited the plane after it was diverted to Vienna.

A Jet2 spokesperson commented on flight LS895’s diversion. The spokesperson explained that the flight was diverted: “so that a disruptive passenger could be offloaded.

“As a family friendly airline, we take a zero tolerance approach to disruptive behaviour.”

