Martin Lewis delivers verdict on future at Good Morning Britain

By Alex Glenn • 22 March 2022 • 16:13

Credit: Instagram

Martin Lewis delivers his verdict on his future at Good Morning Britain. GMB fans have called for ‘ghastly’ Richard Madeley to be ‘permanently’ replaced.

Richard Madeley has skipped two shows this week. Martin Lewis stepped in to present on March 21 and 22.

Martin took to Twitter and told fans some bad news. He commented: “Many kind comments about me doing @GMB more permanently.

“Sadly the workload & hours mean its not compatible with my day job, so I can’t do more. Shame, as I enjoy the challenge Yet being the Money Saving Expert is m’calling & where I think I’ve most impact. I can’t risk that.”

Fans had hoped that he would take over permanently from Richard. One fan commented: “You do more than enough for all of us, you’ve helped me shave 10£ off my phone bill per month and 15£ off my broadband , you’re a hero to many #moneysavings #lifesaving .”

Another fan tweeted: “Martin Lewis is not only a National Treasure, we should never have Richard Madeley inflicted by #GMB on us again.”

In one tweet a fan said that Martin should replace Richard permanently. The viewer said: “How good it was having Martin Lewis as a presenter on GMB this morning. If only he could replace Richard Madeley permanently.”

Another GMB viewer commented: “At least it’s someone sensible on GMB today (Martin Lewis) and not that Madeley.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.