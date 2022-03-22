By Chris King • 22 March 2022 • 20:02

Taxi, bus, and ambulance drivers in Spain to protest against rising fuel costs. image: wikimedia

Taxi, bus, and ambulance drivers plan to protest in Madrid this coming Sunday, March 27, against the rising fuel costs



Julio Sanz, president of the National Taxi Association (Antaxi) in Spain, confirmed today, Tuesday, March 22, that this coming Sunday 27, taxi drivers, rental car company owners, bus, and ambulance drivers, will congregate in Madrid to protest against the rising fuel costs.

Antaxi is an association that represents the interests of the taxi drivers in the National Committee for Road Transport (CNTC). A meeting is due to take place tomorrow, Wednesday 23, between Antaxi, and Raquel Sanchez, the Spanish Minister of Transport.

The department reportedly plans to demand measures from the Government to solve “the critical situation that the sector is going through due to the exponential rise in energy prices”.

Sanz highlighted that “the exponential increase in energy in recent months is having a very worrying effect on road passenger transport, which, if it continues along the same lines, will have serious problems maintaining itself”.

“We know that the situation is generally complicated, but we trust that the Executive will use the resources at its disposal to guarantee the survival of this type of transport that provides service to all of Spain”, he added.

The intention of the union is that the Government puts into operation measures similar to those adopted with the transport of goods. This Monday 21, the Executive promised to launch a new €500 million aid package for the sector. According to industry sources, some 250,000 transport drivers will benefit from this initiative, as reported by abc.com.

