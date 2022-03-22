By Chris King • 22 March 2022 • 0:36
The price of electricity in Spain and Portugal on Tuesday, March 22.
The average price of electricity in the wholesale market in Spain and Portugal on Tuesday, March 22, will be €226.14/MWh). This represents a slight decrease of 1.5 per cent compared to €229.71 this Monday 21.
There have now been six consecutive days in which the price of electricity remains below €250/MWh, a level around which the price has managed to stabilise since one weekend ago.
Compared to the same date year ago, when the price was €55.79/MWh, it makes today’s price four times more expensive.
According to data published by the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE), the maximum price this Tuesday will be between the hours of 8pm and 9pm, at €278.90/MWh. The minimum, €194.75/MWh, will be between 2pm and 3pm.
Despite the moderation in price in recent days, the average price of a megawatt per hour in the wholesale market so far in March stands at €320.20. That is some €81 more than the average for December 2021, which was the most expensive month in history, with an average of €239, as reported by lasprovincias.es.
