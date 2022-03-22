By Guest Writer • 22 March 2022 • 12:35

Live and on stage Credit: Whole Lotta Band

Upcoming Costa del Sol concerts featuring all styles of music ranging from hard rock to music from the movies.

Whole Lotta Band

THE Whole Lotta Band a Spanish tribute to Led Zeppelin will play Malaga on May 13 as part of their nationwide tour.

Formed in 2011, the four dedicated musicians make it their life’s work to accurately reproduce one of Rock’s greatest and often loudest bands.

Whole Lotta Band manages through its show to transport you for almost three hours to the Led Zeppelin universe, with the setting, the sound and the staging, accompanied by the most characteristic elements that dominated the English band.

Needless to say, you can relive the sound of Stairway To Heaven, Kashmir and Whole Lotta Love plus other great numbers as they appear at the Sala Paris 15 in Malaga City with tickets costing €15 in advance at https://mutick.com/e/whole-lotta-band-en-malaga or if you wish to wait for the night, entry will be €20 at the door.

If you saw English group, Whole Lotta Zep at either of their Estepona appearances a few years ago, here’s a chance to compare the two great tribute bands.

Simply Smokin’

THE sound of popular band Smokie will soon be heard in Benalmadena as a new five-piece tribute band of English musicians known as Smokin’ will perform at the Moonlight Bar on Saturday April 16.

Many will remember such hits as Living next door to Alice and in fact the original band released 10 singles and their best of album sat in the UK charts for five months and topped some charts around Europe.

They were still playing across the UK and Europe until final original member bassist Terry Uttley dies earlier this year but the remaining members of Smokie who played in Fuengirola 11 years ago are now honouring contractual commitments during 2022.

They aren’t planning to visit Spain, so the Smokin’ tribute at the Moonlight Bar in the Sunset Beach Club will see them replicate that unmistakable Smokie sound playing all their most popular songs in an evening of nostalgia and fun.

Tickets cost €5 in advance from Sunset Beach Club or €10 on the night.

The FSO returns

AFTER lying dormant for two years, the popular Film Symphony Orchestra (FSO) has returned with a new nationwide tour aptly entitled the Phoenix Effect.

With 80 musicians and an array of costumes and lighting, their shows are invariably sold out very quickly and there is one chance to catch them on the Costa del Sol with this brand-new show.

On June 3, starting at 8.30pm, the full orchestra will be playing some of the greatest tunes from top movies and TV shows of the past 50 years at the Príncipe de Asturias Auditorium in Torremolinos with tickets costing from €36 to €52.

Visit https://filmsymphony.es/ to book your tickets online.

