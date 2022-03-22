By Matthew Roscoe • 22 March 2022 • 17:16

Young footballer dies of heart attack after mid-game collapse. Credit: Photo by Tobias Flyckt on Unsplash

Young footballer dies of a heart attack after a mid-game collapse.

HEARTBREAKING – A young footballer has died following a heart attack after he collapsed during the middle of a game on Sunday, March 20.

The Uruguayan football match between the club Decano Carolino and Jamaica in Maldonado, Uruguay had to be suspended after 22-year-old Michel Almanza collapsed on the pitch.

As reported by El Pais, teammates of the footballer along with the ground’s owner tried to help the young man, who was reportedly convulsing on the pitch.

A few minutes later, an ambulance arrived and Almanza was taken to the Sanatorio Cantegril hospital, where he arrived alive, as reported by Telemundo.

However, after being admitted to the cardiac ICU, he suffered a cardiac arrest and died a few hours later.

Uruguay’s Association of Amateur Football Players reacted to the news on Tuesday, March 22.

A statement from the organisation read: “With great pain we mourn the loss of one of our own. Michel Almanza footballer from Maldonado left us in the past few hours. Our regards to your family and friends. RIP.”

His death sparks similarities to 21-year-old Alexandros Lampis, who suffered a cardiac arrest during a Greek third-tier game in Athens on Wednesday, February 2.

Lampis collapsed 5 minutes into the game and according to the Sun at the time, due to the stadium having no defibrillator on-site and an ambulance taking 20 minutes to arrive, the young footballer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.