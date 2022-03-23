By Chris King • 23 March 2022 • 1:49
500 Ukrainian children already being processed for schooling in Andalucia.
image: twitter
The processing of schooling for 500 Ukrainian children who arrived in the community as refugees from the war caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine has already been started by the Junta de Andalucia.
According to the data offered by Juanma Moreno, the President of the Andalucian Government, specifically, 158 children have been enrolled in school and the materialisation of another 346 applications is pending.
As Mr Moreno highlighted, the ‘Andalusia with Ukraine’ scheme “is a demonstration of the Andalucian heart, and our solidarity idiosyncrasy. We guarantee that the Ukrainians who arrive enjoy all the rights that European citizenship offers them in Spain”. He added that refugees arriving in the region are guaranteed “assistance in Andalucian public health, including vaccination”.
These young Ukrainians will also each receive a free transport card with an initial balance of €50, to be used for free travel in the nine metropolitan transport consortiums of the community.
The President of the Andalucian Government maintained that “we cannot forget the Ukrainian population”. He pointed out that “the Russian Federation has entered a Western European country with blood and fire”.
In relation to the solidarity aid contemplated in the ‘Andalucia with Ukraine’ plan, Juanma Moreno stressed that Andalucia is acting with “the utmost loyalty to the Government of Spain”, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, and decided in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol.
Late last year he made the move to Portugal, and is now the Euro Weekly News reporter based on the Algarve.
His interests are music, especially from the 60s and 70s, and films.
He has a huge passion for graphic design and online marketing.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.