By Chris King • 23 March 2022 • 1:49

500 Ukrainian children already being processed for schooling in Andalucia. image: twitter

The Junta de Andalucia has already started processing the schooling of 500 Ukrainian refugee children



The processing of schooling for 500 Ukrainian children who arrived in the community as refugees from the war caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine has already been started by the Junta de Andalucia.

According to the data offered by Juanma Moreno, the President of the Andalucian Government, specifically, 158 children have been enrolled in school and the materialisation of another 346 applications is pending.