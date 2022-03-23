A generation of leaders: Sai Karra on his success story

By EWN • 23 March 2022 • 14:04

Copyright: Sai Karra

Sai Karra is a social media influencer who has been able to transition his own expertise into a mainstream marketing agency. Karra has amassed a social media following of over 10 million people across various platforms. He has used his social media savvy to launch a marketing agency which helps businesses and individuals develop their own social media followings.

Early days

At the age of 11, Karra made his first foray into the world of online content creation. He edited a compilation of basketball clips of his favorite players into a mixtape. This edit was accompanied by a trending song of the time period. This shows Karra’s ability to use trends to his advantage and as a slingshot for his own personal success. The mixtape which Karra edited gained 50,000 views overnight and it was from this moment onwards that he knew that content creation was the direction he would be taking in his life.

As Karra aged he began to adopt an entrepreneurial mindset. He saw the opportunity to develop income streams through dropshipping. This is a type of store which does not keep any stock. Instead the store sells its products and then gets a third party to supply the order to the customer. He successfully scaled multiple dropshipping stores in his teenage years.

Social media success

In the beginning of 2021 Karra was introduced to the social media platform, TikTok, by his older brother, Srikar Karra. He was immediately taken by the platform and decided that he would post at least once a day for three months. This strategy worked exceptionally well, and Karra was able to amass a following of one million people after three months. Karra has cited this as one of the greatest achievements of his life. He was able to replicate this success by rapidly scaling the following of other social media accounts.

Due to his success in this field Karra realized that he could monetize his skills in social media for the benefit of others. Karra and his brother decided to start a digital marketing agency to help businesses develop their social media followings. They named their marketing agency Builtgen. Due to their combined experience in the field and their entrepreneurial skills the brothers were able to scale their marketing agency to six figures in 2021.

The personal side

Karra also has his eyes on using his knowledge, experience and wealth to benefit the less fortunate. He sees knowledge philanthropy as a means of educating people to develop themselves and enjoy the same level of success which he has. Karra aims to target marginalized communities with his philanthropy in order to uplift them. He values the happiness of others tremendously and this is where his concern for others originates.

On a more personal level, Karra is an avid fan of basketball. He has played the game his whole life and his youth was spent practicing and watching basketball. He admires Lebron James both on and off the court. He considers James the best basketball player in the world. As a person he admires how James has maintained his reputation in the public eye citing the fact that he has not seen a single negative article about James in his entire career. Karra also admires James as a family man. Karra has stated that James is a wonderful husband and a loving father to his three children. Karra used to play varsity basketball but decided to quit to focus his energy on his business ventures.

Karra’s latest business venture is into the up and coming NFT space. He has started an NFT project called metaversity. This project aims to educate young and aspiring entrepreneurs and provide them with the resources they need in order to be successful.

Final thoughts

Sai Karra is a savvy entrepreneur who knows how to seize a gap in the market and leverage trends to his benefit. He has translated this skill set across multiple business ventures and most recently into the NFT market. Karra is more than a social media personality. He has used his substantial following as a means of launching his business ventures and as a means of generating the experience required to make these ventures a success.