AEMET issues orange alert for Malaga province

The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET), has issued an orange alert for Malaga province. Intense rainfall, cloudy skies, wind and showers are predicted during the next few days.

After experiencing a severe drought for months, the province has seen its situation partially reversed with the passage of Storm Celia. It discharged approximately 30 hectometres in the last seven days, the equivalent of five months’ consumption. Extra rainfall is still necessary though to help fill the water supplies to an adequate level.

From 9pm this evening, Tuesday, March 22, AEMET had issue a yellow warning for the Costa del Sol and Malaga capital. Gusts of up to Force 7 are forecast, which could produce waves of between three and four metres in height. Tonight’s maximum temperature will be 18 degrees.

Wednesday, March 23

Rainfall will be more intense on Wednesday, with the chances of stormy weather throughout the day. Malaga capital, the Costa del Sol and Ronda will all be on orange alert from twelve midnight and throughout the day.

Up to 80l/m² could fall in a twelve-hour period. However, the southeast wind will give a respite, not exceeding 15 km/h. Minimum temperatures will drop to 13 degrees, while the maximum will not exceed 18.

Thursday, March 24

On Thursday the rainfall will prevail and the alert will remain, although it will be lowered to yellow from midnight until 11am. Between 20 and 60l/m² are expected to accumulate as the storm comes to its end. Winds will not exceed 20km/h and temperatures will range between 13 and 19 degrees.

Friday, March 25

Friday will see the reappearance of the sun, although in a sky that will still be cloudy. Showers will prevail, but with less force. Gusts of up to 75 km/h are expected, along with strong coastal phenomena.

During the weekend, a respite is expected in terms of the amount of rainfall. Saturday 26, and Sunday 27 however will still experience cloudy skies and light drizzle. Once again, gusts of up to 50 km/h are most likely during Saturday, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

