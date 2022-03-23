By Alex Glenn • 23 March 2022 • 12:46

Amanda Bynes fans celebrate as She’s the Man star has conservatorship removed after nine years.

Fans of Amanda Bynes are delighted at hearing the news that her conservatorship has officially been terminated. Since 2013, the actress has had both her professional and personal matters placed under a conservatorship. This is said to be “no longer needed or required.”

The She’s The Man actor had the conservatorship dropped by Ventura County Judge Roger Lund. In total, the hearing only lasted five minutes.

Speaking to Variety Bynes’s lawyer David A Esquibias commented: “We’re all excited and we’re all anxiously looking forward to Amanda living a life as a private and normal citizen.

Fans on Instagram are delighted at the news. One fan commented: “😍😍😍 Congratulations 🙌🙌🙌❤️. It would be great if you came back to acting. But the important thing is what makes you happy 🙌🙌🙌✨.”

A second fan said: “Sooooo happy for you! You made so many of our childhoods happy, now it’s our time to support you!

“Praying for your peace now, with God’s guidance into your new free world 🙏❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Another fan added: “Congrats!!! Fly, baby! 💓💓💓 can’t wait to see what amazing things your future holds for you.”

On hearing the good news one Instagram user posted: “Congrats!!! So happy for you & may so many blessings and good things come your way ❤️❤️❤️.”

