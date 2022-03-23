By Alex Glenn • 23 March 2022 • 15:54

China plane crash: Search teams recover flight’s black box. No survivors have been found so far.

According to a state media report, one of the black boxes from the China Eastern flight MU5735 has been recovered. After two days of searching it is feared that all the 132 people on board the flight may not have survived the crash.

A full-scale investigation swung into action with hundreds of rescuers, experts and soldiers. According to the BBC so far China’s authorities have not released a death count from the crash.

It is still a mystery as to why the plane plummeted from cruising height. The director of the civil aviation accident investigation department Mao Yanfeng said that “no dangerous weather” conditions were recorded in the area.

Yanfeng explained that normal communication had been taking place with the plane right up until the moment it dropped altitude.

Devastated family members of the passengers arrived at the crash site on Wednesday, March 23. One relative commented: “All I want is hope, the hope of survival.”

According to reports, no survivors have been found and no bodies have been discovered either. Personal items including identity cards, wallets and purses have been recovered though.

