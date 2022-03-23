Claims Russia targeting Ukraine food stocks

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 23 March 2022 • 19:36
Claims Russia 'deliberately targeting' Ukraine's food stocks
Source: Ukraine
The claims were made by Janusz Wojciechowski, the European Commissioner for Agriculture, who said that more needs to be done to expand the production of food in the bloc.
In proposals presented on Wednesday March 23rd, the commission stressed that supplies are not threatened in the EU, but short and medium-term responses are needed to avoid any shortages.
Wojciechowski said: “We open the possibility to use the use the agriculture land that was excluded from the production because of greening obligation which we have in the Common Agriculture Policy.
“This is about the four million hectares, the area of the ecological focus area, the fallow lands that are set aside. This land can be used for the agriculture production, for the food and feed production.”
The Commission is also proposing funds totalling €500 million to help producers. It also suggests granting advances to direct payments and offering more flexibility on imports of products intended for animal feed.
Included in the proposals is support for Ukraine with accusations that Russia is deliberately trying to cause famine. Some €330 million emergency aid has been proposed to ensure access to basic goods and services.
Valdis Dombrovskis, Commission Vice-President: “I would point out that Russia appears to be deliberately targeting and destroying Ukraine’s food stocks and food storages.”
South African born, Peter moved to Spain after a ten-year stint in the UK. He has many years experience in corporate and marketing communications in the public and private sector. In his spare time he manages the websites for a a cat rescue and a drug rehabilitation support group in South Africa . Peter enjoys the outdoors, sailing, wildlife and good company.
