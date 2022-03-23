Denmark won’t rule out expelling Russian diplomats

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 23 March 2022 • 21:25

Denmark won’t rule out diplomatic punishment of Russia Source: Instagram

The Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen said on Wednesday March 23rd that she won’t rule out following Poland’s lead and expel Russian diplomats from the country.

Speaking at a news conference she said: “I won’t rule out that we could embrace similar diplomatic tools,” adding that she was focussed on taking steps jointly with the rest of Europe in a co-ordinated effort.

Poland and Bulgaria expelled a number of Russian diplomats who it accused of being spies posing as embassy staff, a move that has angered senior Russian politicians including ex-president Medvedev who tweeted that Poland could pay the price for its support of Ukraine.

Steps apparently being considered by Denmark is the limiting of Russian maritime vessels in Danish waters and ushering in more sanctions, the latter to be taken in conjunction with the EU and NATO.

Frederiksen again confirmed that the government has ruled out NATO boots on the ground in Ukraine for now, but would rather continue to support Ukraine with arms and equipment. She did however allude to the need for support for the Baltics and Moldova who will also require a stronger NATO presence to prevent aggressive Russian manoeuvres in these areas.

Diplomatic punishment of Russia won’t be ruled out but would be discussed with the EU according to Frederiksen, who is due to meet with Brussels today.

