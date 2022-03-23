EasyJet reopens its base at Malaga Airport for summer

By Alex Glenn • 23 March 2022 • 13:13

EasyJet reopens its base at Malaga Airport for the summer.

On Sunday, March 27, easyJet will reopen its seasonal base at the Málaga-Costa del Sol airport. The seasonal base is set to offer nearly 2 million seats over the summer.

The tourism sector is recovering well after two years of battling the coronavirus pandemic. easyJet will provide Malaga with 17 routes, 1.9 million seats and five aircraft.

Javier Gándara, easyJet’s General Manager for Southern Europe explained that the seasonal base has “a key role in the airline’s global strategy, which expects to be at levels close to those of 2019 for the summer”.

Gándara commented: “As we continue to put the impact of COVID-19 behind us and customer confidence begins to grow again, we are preparing for what we believe will be a very strong summer.

“When we opened the base in Malaga in June 2021 we did so knowing that it was the most popular destination in our network that did not yet have a base. One year later, the more than 500,000 passengers transported during the summer months in which it was operational reconfirms the potential of this region, which in 2022 presents very good prospects.”

According to the General Manager, seasonal bases have: “proven to be successful, as it not only allows us to strengthen existing markets and explore new flows that were previously inaccessible, but also to contribute to local employment in an efficient manner”.

He went on to add: “With the new aircraft introduced this summer, we are creating around 60 direct jobs in addition to a team of around 100 people in Malaga, all of whom are employed under local contracts.”

