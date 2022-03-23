By Laura Kemp • 23 March 2022 • 18:43

Fake news: Mercadona denies regulating prices due to transport strike. CREDIT: Mercadona Facebook

Mercadona has had to step out and deny accusations circulating on social networks about regulating the sale of products to raise prices in its supermarket chain.

Supermarket chain Mercadona has said that claims it is regulating prices due to the transport strike and the current crisis in Ukraine are “completely false.”

The alleged post from a company worker warning of rising prices and deceiving customers with false shortages has spread like wildfire on social media and has even placed the supermarket chain among the most commented topics of the day on social networks like Twitter.

The tweet that the supermarket chain has denied was posted yesterday, March 22 and read: “We have everything but those at the top tell us to take the product out of the warehouse little by little and continue to give an image of scarcity, to gradually rise every day prices and get more. This for oil, milk, etc.”

A post on the Mercadona Facebook page said: “The information that we are regulating the sale of products, and that we do it to raise prices, is COMPLETELY FALSE. We have taken action against these sources. Every day, we open our stores giving the best service, and for this reason we recommend our clients do not hoard unnecessary product. We appreciate the collaboration of our clients. Share this information among your contacts.”

