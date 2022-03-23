By Alex Glenn • 23 March 2022 • 7:38

Flybe will return to the skies next month. From April Flybe will be offering more than 500 flights each week.

The airline is set to take the skies again with routes from Belfast City, Birmingham, East Midlands, Glasgow, Heathrow and Leeds Bradford airports. Each week 23 routes will be on offer with up to 530 flights. Flights are set to start again on April 13 after the company went into administration in March 2020. The coronavirus pandemic hit the travel industry hard and Flybe lost more than 2000 jobs.

Chief executive Dave Pflieger revealed: “Our new network will also ensure better regional connectivity inside the UK and between various UK and EU regions.”

Flybe is setting up its base at Birmingham airport. Pflieger added: “We are delighted to now be out for sale and starting service next month.

“We think our new flights will benefit everyone who wants low fares and more flights to go on holiday and visit loved ones.

“Our new network will also ensure better regional connectivity inside the UK and between various UK and EU regions.

“The new Flybe team has worked tirelessly over the past year to create an airline that delivers on price, schedule and choice.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.