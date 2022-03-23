By Laura Kemp • 23 March 2022 • 17:32

Nestle pulls popular brands out of Russia following fierce criticism. Image - Facebook

Swiss food giant Nestle is pulling its popular brands out of Russia following fierce criticism from Ukrainian politicians.

Nestle stopped investment in Russia earlier this month but has now pulled sales of popular brands such as KitKat and Nesquik, only selling essential foods.

An increasing number of Western brands have halted operations in the country in protest of the war.

“As the war rages in Ukraine, our activities in Russia will focus on providing essential food – not on making a profit,” Nestle said.

“We are fully complying with all international sanctions on Russia,” it added.

The president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticised Nestle for still doing business in Russia in a speech to protesters on Saturday, March 18, and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in a Tweet that the boss of Nestle, Mark Schneider “shows no understanding.”

He wrote: “Paying taxes to the budget of a terrorist country means killing defenceless children and mothers. Hope that Nestle will change its mind soon.”

The Tweet led to the hashtag #BoycottNestle to trend on Twitter.

More powerful anti-advertising targeting Nestle’s controversial decision to continue funding Russian war crimes in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/7xQmy6U0Tv — Business Ukraine mag (@Biz_Ukraine_Mag) March 20, 2022

The latest decision will see Nestle only selling infant food and medical and hospital nutrition, as reported by BBC News.

“While we do not expect to make a profit in the country or pay any related taxes for the foreseeable future in Russia, any profit will be donated to humanitarian relief organisations,” it said.

“We stand with the people of Ukraine and our 5,800 employees there.”

Other international brands such as H&M, McDonald’s, Apple and L’Oreal have also suspended or limited activities in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

