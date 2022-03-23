By Alex Glenn • 23 March 2022 • 9:08

Credit: Instagram

Paddy McGuinness is ageing like ‘a fine wine’, according to fans.

Top Gear presenter, Paddy McGuiness took to social media to share an unrecognisable throwback snap. He wowed his 2 million-plus fans on Instagram with a photo of himself from the 90s. Paddy will always be remembered for the 90s shows That Peter Kay and Phoenix Nights.

The TV presenter and comedian is now 48 years old. His photo showed him sporting small-framed glasses and long curly hair. He also wore a baseball cap to complete the look. On his Instagram post, he added the hashtag #ninetiesfashion.

Paddy first appeared on TV screens on Divina McCall’s God’s Gift in 1995. Fans believe that he is ageing well and one even compared him to wine.

One fan commented: “That is never you?? you’ve aged very very well.”

A second fan added: “Somebody’s aged like wine.”

The throwback photo went down well with fans. One person commented: “Look at that…THATS ONE COOL DUDE” and another said: “Bolton’s Tom Cruise.”

Another Instagram fan stated: “Thought you were Matthew McConaughey at first glance.”

