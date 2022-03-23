By Laura Kemp • 23 March 2022 • 16:35

People being treated after major chlorine gas incident at London Aquatics Centre. Image - Twitter

A ‘major incident’ has been declared at the London Aquatics Centre in Stratford after the release of ‘high quantities of chlorine gas.’

Emergency services are responding to a “major incident” at the London Aquatics Centre, Stratford, and are treating people experiencing breathing difficulties.

The London Fire Brigade said a “high quantity of chlorine gas” was present in the building after a “chemical reaction” and that approximately 200 people were evacuated from the building and images show people being placed into ambulances and others were seen being wrapped in blankets.

The brigade tweeted: “Update Aquatic Centre in #Stratford. Due to a chemical reaction a high quantity of chlorine gas was released inside the centre.”

“While we ventilate the premises we would ask those residents in the immediate vicinity to close their doors and windows.”

We 🙏🏻 for everyone involved in the major incident at the Aquatics Centre. For all who live nearby Please stay safe and follow the request to keep your doors and windows shut for the next couple of hours. #QEOP pic.twitter.com/BpJ7T8V6jR — Church E20 (@ChurchE20) March 23, 2022

According to Sky News, it was confirmed by the London Ambulance Service that they were also working with the Met Police and the London Fire Brigade at the scene of the incident.

Video footage on social media showed several ambulances in attendance and lining the road.

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park Tweeted: “There has been an incident at @AquaticsCentre this morning involving the release of a gas.”

“The area has been cordoned off and evacuated. We’re working with emergency services on site.”

“There are a number of casualties with breathing difficulties being treated by @Ldn_Ambulance.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan tweeted: “I remain in close contact with our emergency services who are dealing with a gas-related incident at the London Aquatics Centre this morning. A number of people are being treated by @Ldn_Ambulance.”

I remain in close contact with our emergency services who are dealing with a gas-related incident at the London Aquatics Centre this morning. A number of people are being treated by London Ambulance Service. Please avoid the area which has been cordoned off and evacuated. https://t.co/abRqOK0p2b — Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) March 23, 2022

“Please avoid the area which has been cordoned off and evacuated.”

A spokesperson for a London Legacy Development Corporation said it is working to reopen the park tomorrow, March 24.

Chlorine gas can cause breathing problems and irritate the eyes when released into the air.

