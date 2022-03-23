By Alex Glenn • 23 March 2022 • 8:11

Russia suffers its worst ‘massacre’ of military leadership since World War II. Another Russian commander has been lost to the war on Ukraine.

So far during Russia’s onslaught against Ukraine Vladimir Putin’s army has lost 15 top military leaders. The latest high-ranking official to die in a war is Colonel Alexei Sharov according to The Daily Mail. The paper revealed that he died in: “what has become the country’s biggest loss of military higher-ups since World War II.”

The news of the Colonel’s death was announced on social media by Ukrainian forces on Tuesday, March 22. It was announced that he died in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol. He had been the commander of the 810th Guards Separate Order of Zhukov Brigade in the Russian Marines.

The Daily Mail said that Russia has suffered “its worst massacre of military leadership since the Second World War”. According to The Sun: 15 top military commanders have died so far during the war on Ukraine.

Mariupol is suffering badly from Russian attacks. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed that around 100,000 Ukrainians are still trapped in the city in awful conditions.

Zelensky stated: “There are about 100,000 people in the city – in inhumane conditions, in a complete blockade, no food, no water, no medicine, under constant shelling.”

He went on to add: “We are trying to organise stable humanitarian corridors for Mariupol residents, but almost all of our attempts, unfortunately, are foiled by the Russian occupiers, by shelling or deliberate terror.”

