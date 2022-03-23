By Laura Kemp • 23 March 2022 • 17:56

Ryanair announces blackout of all online services. Image: Ryanair

Airline giant Ryanair has announced a seven-hour blackout of all of its online services.

Customers who are going to fly with Ryanair in the next few hours are being warned by the Irish airline that they will not be able to carry out any online procedures either on their website or in their application due to maintenance work on its entire digital network.

The blackout of all low-cost online services will last for at least seven hours, from 8pm this evening, Wednesday, March 23 until 3am tomorrow (Spanish time), and was announced by Ryanair via its Twitter page.

🟡 IMPORTANT notice for 23 & 24 March passengers

🗣 Check-in today to travel tonight & tomorrow?

🛠 Be aware of our scheduled maintenance

📲 Click here for more: https://t.co/2Ayl7r2xtn pic.twitter.com/aP2mfrcgcY — Ask Ryanair (@askryanair) March 23, 2022

Ryanair strongly recommends that customers travelling between today and tomorrow check-in and print their boarding passes prior to disconnection of their online services.

Customers must check-in online before or after the closing period mentioned above. Online check-in is available up to two hours before the flight departure time (except during the closing period).

No new bookings can be made on Ryanair.com or the Ryanair mobile app during the maintenance period. Nor will it be possible to make flight changes, name changes, or review existing reservations during those seven hours of blackout.

