Shock as gravestones vandalised with swastikas in North Yorkshire

By Alex Glenn • 23 March 2022 • 13:26

Credit: Police

Shock as gravestones vandalised with swastikas and Russian ‘Z’ symbol in North Yorkshire.

According to North Yorkshire police, vandals have hit at the Ripon Cemetery. Gravestones have been spray painted with swastikas and the Russian “Z” symbol. The police have increased patrols in the area and labelled the incidents as “profoundly upsetting.”

Taking to Twitter the police commented: “Profoundly upsetting – and completely unacceptable.

“Offensive symbols have been drawn on the front and back of gravestones in Ripon.

“The local community will be shocked by this vandalism – as are we. And it’s particularly upsetting for the city’s large military community.”

The tweet added: “We’ve increased our patrols around local cemeteries to prevent further incidents of this nature. An investigation is under way.”

The police force shared images with the symbols blurred out on March 22, and called on any witnesses to come forward.

In a tweet the police commented: “An investigation is underway. If you have any information about who is responsible: Call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Katie Bell.

“Email [email protected]

“Contact @CrimestoppersUK Please quote ref number 12220048095.”

