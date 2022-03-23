Shock as tennis Number 1 Ash Barty announces surprise retirement aged 25

By Alex Glenn • 23 March 2022 • 8:33

Credit: Instagram

Shock as tennis Number 1 announces surprise retirement aged 25. The top-ranked Australian player announced the shocking news on Wednesday, March 23.

Australia’s Ashleigh Barty shocked the tennis world as she announced that she will retire at the age of 25. Taking to social media Barty said: “I just know at the moment, in my heart, for me as a person, this is right.”

The news is all the more shocking as only two months ago I would link won the Australian Open. This is the second time that she has left the sport though as in 2014 she walked away due to “burnout”.

In a video with former doubles partner, Casey Dellacqua Barty commented: “It’s the first time I’ve actually said it out loud and, yeah, it’s hard to say.”

She went on to add: “I don’t have the physical drive, the emotional want and everything it takes to challenge yourself at the very top level anymore. I am spent.”

Of her last 26 matches, Barty has won a staggering 25 matches. She has also won three of her last four events.

WTA CEO Steve Simon said that the tennis Number 1 will be missed. He commented: “Ashleigh Barty with her signature slice backhand, complemented by being the ultimate competitor, has always led by example through the unwavering professionalism and sportsmanship she brought to every match.

“With her accomplishments at the Grand Slams, WTA Finals, and reaching the pinnacle ranking of No1 in the world, she has clearly established herself as one the great champions of the WTA.”

