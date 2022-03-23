Sir Kenneth Branagh isolating after testing positive

By Alex Glenn • 23 March 2022 • 11:46

Melinda Seckington, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Sir Kenneth Branagh is isolating after testing positive for the coronavirus.

It is possible that Sir Kenneth Branagh could miss the Academy Awards in LA after testing positive for COVID recently. He is isolating in New York and risks missing Sunday’s awards ceremony.

The film Belfast has been nominated a staggering seven times at the Oscars. The film was directed by 61-year-old Sir Branagh. The star has already missed the Producers Guild Awards (PGA) event, but he was able to attend virtually. His spokesperson revealed that he tested positive “early last week.”

Sir Kenneth had been due to attend the Oscars along with actor Ciaran Hinds who has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor. The duo is said to be isolating in New York.

On Saturday, March 19, Jude Hill appeared at the Critics Choice Awards and revealed: “We have the Focus Features teams, and I’m sitting at that table, and the rest of the cast couldn’t be here because, sadly, Ciaran and Ken have Covid-19. But they’ll be here in spirit.”

Sir Kenneth’s spokesperson commented: “Early last week, after arriving in the States, Kenneth Branagh and Ciaran Hinds tested positive for Covid.

“Both will be observing an isolation period and hopefully will be able to continue their engagements for the film Belfast once that is over, they test negative and, of course, are feeling well enough.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.