By Matthew Roscoe • 23 March 2022 • 19:29

Sweden to provide Ukraine with more anti-tank missile systems. Credit: YouTube

UKRAINE CRISIS – Sweden will double its contribution to Ukraine’s Armed Forces with 5,000 additional anti-tank missile systems and demining equipment, according to reports on Wednesday, March 23.

“We consider it to be incredibly important to actively continue to support Ukraine,” Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist told TT news agency.

The head of the Swedish defence department also said the country would supply mine clearance equipment to Ukraine, as reported by Reuters.

The announcement from Sweden comes one day before Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to speak to Swedish parliament.

Sweden decided to violate its ‘long-standing neutrality’ on February 27, when it sent Ukraine the first 5,000 anti-tank weapons Pansarskott m / 86 (internationally known as AT4) along with other assistance.

At the time, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson told reporters: “My conclusion is now that our security is best served by us supporting Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against Russia.”

Andersson added that the decision to send arms, 135,000 field rations, 5,000 helmets and 5,000 pieces of body armour was the first time Sweden has sent weapons to a country in armed conflict since the Soviet Union attacked Finland in 1939.

The first deliver reportedly reached the front line on March 6, with soldiers pictured with AT4 light anti-tank weapons.

