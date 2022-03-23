Tackling loneliness with The Heart-Ride Project

By Laura Kemp • 23 March 2022 • 10:14

Providing food for the community. Image - Danny Hughes

The Heart-Ride Project, set up by Danny Hughes in collaboration with the charity Corazón Exprés, aims to create human relationships between the elderly and the younger generation by supporting those who lack companionship by providing them with a way to connect with others. To get this project off the ground, the group need your help to raise the funds.

When Corazon Express visited an elderly lady whose husband had recently passed away, they were struck by the need for companionship as we grow older and how many people are sadly living in solitude – the Heart-Ride Project was born from there.

This project will offer the elderly a ride through Altea and Albir on an adapted vehicle, purchased from Holland, so that they can enjoy the company of another while also enjoying the Municipal and its environment.

The chauffeur-driven bicycle will provide a door to door service and a youthful volunteer who will escort them to a local establishment to take them out for afternoon tea, a spot of lunch or a breakfast break! The intergenerational connection will create meaningful relationships which have been scientifically proven to improve wellbeing.

Danny who is a partner in the Indian restaurant Saritas, located in Albir, has been a hub for helping the community since its opening 20 years ago, providing meals and curry packs to those in need – particularly during the Covid pandemic.

Danny said of the project: “This has made me realise my purpose in life is helping and giving to other people, that’s what it’s all about. The day I see one of those bikes along the beachfront is the day my heart will be full.”

To find out more about this amazing project and to donate, visit the Go Fund Me page here: https://gofund.me/44eb8e7e

To find out more about Carazon Express click here.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.