Tackling loneliness with The Heart-Ride Project

By Laura Kemp • 23 March 2022 • 10:14
Providing food for the community. Image - Danny Hughes
When Corazon Express visited an elderly lady whose husband had recently passed away, they were struck by the need for companionship as we grow older and how many people are sadly living in solitude – the Heart-Ride Project was born from there.
This project will offer the elderly a ride through Altea and Albir on an adapted vehicle, purchased from Holland, so that they can enjoy the company of another while also enjoying the Municipal and its environment.
The chauffeur-driven bicycle will provide a door to door service and a youthful volunteer who will escort them to a local establishment to take them out for afternoon tea, a spot of lunch or a breakfast break! The intergenerational connection will create meaningful relationships which have been scientifically proven to improve wellbeing.
Danny who is a partner in the Indian restaurant Saritas, located in Albir, has been a hub for helping the community since its opening 20 years ago, providing meals and curry packs to those in need – particularly during the Covid pandemic.
Danny said of the project: “This has made me realise my purpose in life is helping and giving to other people, that’s what it’s all about. The day I see one of those bikes along the beachfront is the day my heart will be full.”
To find out more about this amazing project and to donate, visit the Go Fund Me page here: https://gofund.me/44eb8e7e
To find out more about Carazon Express click here.
From a small seaside town in Wales, Laura now lives in Torrox Costa reporting in the Axarquia area and writing film reviews. Laura has a keen interest in animals, movies, outdoor swimming and the environment. Got a story you'd like to share? Get in touch at [email protected]
