By EWN • 23 March 2022 • 10:51

Fluently speaking more than one language is a necessary quality one must have to stay competitive in the business world. Being bilingual can open many doors to new opportunities and better job positions. Learning a new language offers several benefits because it is an advantage in the work field and helps expand our knowledge. Therefore, acquiring a new language has become a significant priority for people all around the globe.

Out of all the languages that exist globally, the most studied nowadays in Spanish. Spanish is the third most spoken language after Mandarin Chinese and English. This language has become very popular, and many people are interested in studying it since the international business with Spanish-speaking countries is becoming more and more frequent, and the exchange is growing.

There are many ways to learn a new language, especially with all the technology available. However, nowadays, one of the most popular ways to study a specific language is to travel to learn abroad. For example, people looking forward to learning Spanish often choose to travel to one of the many Spanish-speaking countries as it is effective and fast. Attending a Spanish language school in Madrid, Buenos Aires, or any other Hispanic country is an excellent option to acquire the Spanish tongue.

In addition, you are learning a language while traveling allows total immersion in that country’s culture, customs, and history. Plus, you would be practicing speaking every day when trying to communicate with the locals; therefore, the environment constantly encourages you to keep learning every minute of every day.

That is why we will mention the best cities to learn Spanish abroad. We are talking about

those cities that include everything to provide you with a unique and fun experience are the ones that are

the most popular among international students. If you are interested in traveling abroad to learn Spanish, keep reading to discover your favorite cities.

Madrid

Of course, Madrid is the first option in our list of recommended cities, and this is why. Madrid is the capital of Spain and one of the biggest cities in Europe. It is the most popular city among international students to learn Spanish. Attending a spanish school madrid is an incredible experience that will give you unique opportunities.

Madrid is giant, extremely lively and it offers endless activities, touristic places to visit and things to do. It is packed with internationally famous museums like the Prado Museum or Reina Sofía, theaters, auditoriums, concert halls, exhibitions, and an incredibly vast cultural agenda. This city offers fabulous nightlife, with tons of bars, nightclubs, and restaurants open till late.

Another tremendous advantage of staying in Madrid is that it is very well connected with other cities and the rest of the country, allowing you to travel easily to other destinations. Even though this city is not the cheapest, you can find accommodation, supermarkets, restaurants, and every other necessity at prices within your convenience.

Many language schools are available in this city since it is the cradle of the Spanish language. That is why there is a student atmosphere almost everywhere; young students worldwide come to Madrid to learn Spanish.

Buenos Aires

Buenos Aires is known as the city of passion. It is the capital of Argentina, located in the very south of South America. One of the largest cities in Latin America internationally celebrated for its “asados” (barbecue), its football teams, and its tango.

Buenos Aires offers a wide range of cultural activities; its architecture is very similar to that of Europe, as it was a Spanish colony. The nightlife in this city is almost unmatched anywhere else globally, and the people are usually very friendly. There are thousands of bars, restaurants, and nightclubs available almost every day of the week open until dawn.

Argentines love to gather around a good meal, especially an asado and a good wine or beer. They are very passionate in general, but mostly about football. There is always a good excuse to organize a meeting and celebrate together.

If you decide to study in Buenos Aires, you will be able to enjoy magnificent sunsets in the port, since the city borders the Río, de la Plata. There are a lot of tourist areas near this area, full of life, lights and overflowing with cultural activities. The center is packed with tons of recreational activities, cinemas, shows, musical festivals, street performances, theater plays, and so much more.

The weather is lovely; the perfect conditions usually happen during the spring and autumn. Summers are amazing, but they can get pretty hot, and the winters are pretty cold. In Buenos Aires, you will also find lots of different language schools, which foreign students highly request, since they find the accent of the “Porteños” (locals) very charming and unique.

Santiago de Chile

Santiago is a cosmopolitan city and the capital of Chile. It is located next to Argentina, separated by the Andes mountain range. It is quite an accelerated city where life is fast-paced. Of course, one of the most impressive things to visit here in the Andes Mountains, but not the only thing.

Santiago is packed with historical sites, bars, restaurants, and many hills. The scenery is impressive from every corner of the city; the beautiful coasts on the shores of the Pacific Ocean with the imposing mountains in the background offer a dream landscape ideal for a fabulous day at the beach.

People in Chile are amiable, always available to help foreigners and chat with them. Here, you will find many language schools to study Spanish, but the Chilean accent is quite difficult to understand.

Barcelona

Barcelona is the second-largest city in Spain and the capital of Catalonia. It is very well connected to other Europe cities andoffers a magnificent public transportation network. The most exciting thing about Barcelona is that it has two official languages: Spanish and Catalan. But fear not! If you are willing to study Spanish here, you will be able to practice with every local since they all speak both languages.

As well as Madrid, Barcelona offers a vast cultural agenda. There are many museums, exhibitions, festivals, theater plays, andmany other fascinating places to visit and things to do. The city of Barcelona is ancient and modern at the same time; there are structures located in the historic center that date from several centuries ago. Many very modern buildings give the city the necessary quota of modernity.

Barcelona is located at the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, which means that it offers beautiful paradisiacal beaches to spend the day. This is why it is one of Spain’s most sought-after tourist destinations, making it a city with tremendous cultural diversity.

Barcelona is very well known for its particular Catalan architecture, designed by the great artist Antoni Gaudí. It is also famous for its gastronomy and its fashion. There are many iconic buildings by Gaudí throughout the city, such as La Sagrada Familia, La Casa Batlló, and Park Guell.

The weather is excellent all year long, but summer is highly crowded since it is the tourist´s favorite season to visit the city. Barcelona also offers a high-quality education; its universities are very prestigious and offer many exchange programs.