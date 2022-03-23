By Laura Kemp • 23 March 2022 • 17:02

Threat of mud rain return looms over Spain. Image: [email protected]

Spring has begun in Spain with rains that have caused a Mediterranean deluge and a drop in temperatures. But the threat of the calima looms over the Peninsula again and could bring mud rains similar to those of last week.

Aemet forecasts the arrival of a new Atlantic storm from the peninsular southwest that will bring rainfall in almost the entire Peninsula – especially in Andalucia, Murcia, the Valencian Community, and the Balearic Islands – with the threat of the return of the mud rains once again looming.

According to the Association of Spanish Geographers and head of the Institute of Climatology of the University of Alicante, Professor Jorge Olcina, Spain is experiencing “one of the rainiest spring starts, and end of winter, in recent decades.”

The position of this storm over the southwest peninsular could facilitate a new eruption of Saharan dust. Southerly winds are forecast to bring in warm, dust-laden air from Africa to the entire Iberian Peninsula and to a lesser extent on the Balearic Islands. This phenomenon could leave mud rains again, mainly in the south of Spain.

In Cordoba, the first deputy mayor of the City Council and president of the municipal Sanitation company (Sadeco), Isabel Albas, has reported today, March 24, that they are already “on alert” before the possible arrival of mud rain in the next few hours so that the workers are “prepared for the situation that may arise.”

Albas has said that they already have “a little more experience” after “taking absolutely everyone by surprise a few days ago, this situation of having the whole city dirty”, something that “was the first time that happened in history.”

