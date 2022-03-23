By Alex Glenn • 23 March 2022 • 10:05

Credit: UK Gov

The UK delivers vital humanitarian aid on the Poland Ukraine border. According to Lord Ahmad: “Poland is one of the UK’s closest and oldest allies.”

In a bid to support the UK’s efforts at delivering humanitarian aid to Ukrainian citizens in need FCDO Minister Lord (Tariq) Ahmad is visiting Poland. The visit will take place on Wednesday, March 23. During the Poland visit, the Minister will meet with Deputy Foreign Minister Jablonski along with representatives from key humanitarian aid organisations.

The Minister of State for the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office Lord (Tariq) Ahmad commented: “Poland is one of the UK’s closest and oldest allies. We stand ready to provide further humanitarian aid to support those fleeing Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

“My visit to Poland is an important opportunity to strengthen our coordinated response as I meet with Deputy Foreign Minister Jablonski, representatives from vital humanitarian agencies, and staff on the front line providing assistance to those fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.”

According to the UK government: “While in Warsaw, Lord Ahmad will meet Foreign Minister Jablonski, where they will discuss the UK and Poland’s close engagement to deliver vital humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

“Lord Ahmad will also meet representatives from humanitarian agencies and NGOs that the UK is working closely with to deliver a coordinated humanitarian response. Lord Ahmad will visit the Poland-Ukrainian border and a refugee reception centre, meeting the UK rapid deployment team working on the frontline to deliver critical support for those fleeing the war in Ukraine.”

