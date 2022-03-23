What is conscious gambling?

By EWN • 23 March 2022 • 9:56

Gambling is seen as an act of staking or betting money, properties, or other valuables on a particular outcome that is not certain. Gambling is seen as a way of catching fun, earning more money, and as a form of entertainment. Gambling most times gradually become addictive if proper care is not taken and that’s why conscious gambling is very important. Sports gambling always demands a large sum of money. Unconscious and repeated betting in various games has been one of the biggest reasons for gambling addiction. But what else could the bettors do when these fascinating deals and tournaments are available round the year? If you are an eager bettor looking for a good routine, read in this article how conscious betting can be your best choice.

How can you gamble consciously?

Conscious gambling is trying to maintain a perfect balance in both money and game in order to avoid stress and loss. Farther you will find some factors you should consider for making your gameplay responsible.

Limiting the amount wagered

In situations where you are not very sure of the games, it is better to deposit a little amount that you can afford to lose instead of staking very high money that will have a great effect on you. It is often advised to use your spare cash to stake on a game instead of using money meant for a specific purpose (e.g. school fees, rent) to stake.

Reducing the number of multiple bets

Most bookies provide a very wide range of games for a gambler to select from in order to make more money. It is the duty of the gambler to try to reduce and select only a few games that he or she is confident about instead of picking a very high number of games that will not come. Bettors should note that the more games you select, the lower your chances of winning are.

Carry out research

Before you stake a particular game, it is very important that you look at the past performance and also the head-to-head record of the team(s) on which you wish to stake your money. If possible, it is necessary to read the team news in order to know if some important player(s) of the team will be available or not.

If we are speaking about casino gambling, it is very important to read online gambling reviews where you can find all the information about the casino you chose or are about to do it. Nowadays, there are websites that can’t be called reliable enough for you to play at, so in the reviews, you can easily find all the recommendations and choose only the best and most reliable platforms. Moreover, conscious gambling is about carefully counting your budget and thinking about your finances. In this case, the reviews provide you with all the information about bonuses and promotions you should apply for to increase your chances to get a big win.

Emotion

It is very important to consider the mood in which you are as a gambler before you select a game(s) in order to prevent you from picking games that you are not supposed to pick. In a situation where you are not mentally or emotionally stable, instead of using drugs or taking alcohol in order to be able to bet, it is better not to bet at that particular time till you are emotionally stable.

Setting a limit

It is very important to set limits when it comes to gambling. It is very important to set the number of times you wish to spend on gambling daily and also the amount of money that you wish to spend daily. When the limit is set, it helps to caution you when you pass the limit.

Advantages of conscious gambling

It is absolutely clear for everyone, that conscious gambling is much better than its unconscious type, it has many advantages. Let’s take a look at some of them:

You earn some money while entertaining yourself;

You have no unpredictable losses;

You are more stable emotionally.

Unconscious gambling

A lot of people feel that gambling is not harmful but in reality, it becomes a problem when an individual becomes addicted to it. Gambling addiction is a progressive addiction that can have many negative psychological, physical, and social repercussions. It is classed as an impulse-control disorder. Unconscious gambling is harmful to psychological and physical health. People who live with this addiction may experience depression, migraine, distress, intestinal disorders, and other anxiety-related problems. As with other addictions, the consequences of gambling can lead to feelings of despondency and helplessness. In some cases, this can lead the gambler to attempt suicide.

Common causes of unconscious gambling

Use of drugs: Some take drugs in order for them to be able to stay awake to keep betting and by doing so, it affects their mental health which results in staking games they are not supposed to stake.

Types of drugs Effects Examples Depressants slow down the messages between the brain and the body Cannabis, codeine Hallucinogens change your sense of reality Ketamine, psilocybin Stimulants Stimulants speed up the messages between the brain and the body. Cocaine, tobacco

There are some other human factors, that influence them to gamble irresponsibly:

Greed: The urge to win excess money from gambling within a short time makes some keep staking even when they know nothing about the game or sports.

Depression: Those who see gambling as a form of entertainment thinks it is a good way to get out of depression but in most situation, it does not help to get rid of this problem.

Alcohol Taking; Alcoholic drinks make an individual lose total control of his or her own decision and this can make the person gamble without control for that period.

Consequences of unconscious gambling

Some people think that unconscious gambling is not a big deal and not a problem at all. However, it seems like that only from the very beginning and farther it may have unpredictable consequences:

High loss of money and other valuables;

It can lead to medical conditions such as hypertension, high blood pressure, insomnia, etc.

It can lead to suicide.

Treatment

In other to overcome unconscious gambling (gambling addiction) it is important to consider the following:

Therapy: It is a form of seeking medical attention from a professional therapist. Therapy can be an effective treatment for a host of mental and emotional problems. Simply talking about your thoughts and feelings with a supportive person can often make you feel better. It can be very healing, in and of itself, to voice your worries or talk about something that’s bothering you in your mind.

Medications: Mood stabilizers and antidepressants can help reduce symptoms and illnesses that sometimes appear with gambling addictions. Some antidepressants may reduce the gambling urge too.

Self-help groups: Some find it helpful to speak with others in a similar situation. This will be able to help them more since they all have the same problem

Conclusion

Gambling truly is a form of making good money but it is very important that the gambler practices good conscious gambling in order not to become an addicted person which in turn could eventually lead to the downfall or the destruction of the player in the process of trying to make more money. It is very important to remember to gamble responsibly.