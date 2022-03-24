By Matthew Roscoe • 24 March 2022 • 10:39

Rust tragedy: Alec Baldwin back to work five months after film set shooting. Credit: Twitter

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin is back to work five months after Rust film set shooting tragedy.

FIVE months after the shooting on the set of the film Rust, which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza, Alec Baldwin returns to work.

As reported by Deadline, the actor is in Rome, Italy shooting two Christmas movies – Kid Santa and Billie’s Magic World – with his brother William Baldwin.

Baldwin maintains that he did nothing wrong in the Rust tragedy that saw Halyna Hutchins lose her life after the gun he fired struck the Ukrainian-American DoP.

In fact, he has placed the blame on the film’s armourer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed.

However, the 24-year-old maintains that Alec Baldwin had reckless intent and reckless behaviour, ignoring all safety regulations. As a result of the incident, Ms Reed has sued the prop supplier – Seth Kenney and PDQ Arm and Prop LLC – for allegedly distributing “a mix of dummy and live ammunition.” She is seeking unspecified damages.

Halyna Hutchins’ family and filmmakers prepare for a legal battle as the investigation continues.

The Hollywood actor as well as Ms Reed and other producers were sued by Rust crew member, chief lighting technician Serge Svetnoy, over the ill-fated shooting on October 21.

As noted by Spanish news outlet hobbyconsolas.com, there is still a lot of mystery surrounding the events on the set of Rust and we may never know what truly happened on that fateful day.

