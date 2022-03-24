By Fergal • 24 March 2022 • 13:36

Anonymous claims Russian state bank hack with threats to release thousands of files.

International hacking collective Anonymous claims to have hacked into Russia’s Central Bank – and is threatening to release 35,000 files in the next 48 hours.

In a Twitter post last night one of the group´s accounts alongside a Ukrainian flag claimed the security breach.

The bank is responsible for protecting and ensuring the safety of the ruble, which has plummeted in value since the invasion of Ukraine began one month ago

Alongside an image of a smiling mask – now synonymous with the group – it wrote: ‘JUST IN: The #Anonymous collective has hacked the Central Bank of Russia. More than 35.000 files will be released within 48 hours with secret agreements. #OpRussia’.

Ukrainians praised the claimed actions.

One user, Olya, posted on Twitter: “Dear #Anonymous, congratulations!

I’m Olya from Ukraine and now I’m an ardent supporter of you. Like all Ukrainians, I have a very important request for you: please make our anti-strike sirens ring in Moscow at the same time in Kiev, from each device at full power.”

Victor Zhora, the deputy chair of Ukraine’s state special communications service said earlier this month: ‘We do not welcome any illegal activity in cyberspace. But the world order changed on the 24th of February’ – the date that Russia invaded his country.

On March 15, Anonymous brought down several Russian state websites, including that of Russia’s security and intelligence service (FSB).

Earlier this week, Anonymous warned Western companies that are still operating in Russia that they also risk facing cyberattacks from the well organised hackers.

