By Matthew Roscoe • 24 March 2022 • 0:46

BREAKING: Boris Johnson will reportedly double military support for Ukraine.

BORIS Johnson’s UK Government is reportedly set to announce a new military support package for Ukraine, which will see double the number of missiles sent to the war-torn country.

The UK is alleged to be lining up 6,000 new defensive missiles to be sent to Ukraine and over £25 million (€30 million) in military aid, as reported by Sky News.

The news, which is expected to be announced during the extraordinary NATO summit on Thursday, March 24, more than doubles defensive lethal aid provided by the UK to Ukraine to over 10,000 missiles.

The UK is also working to provide longer-range targeting, according to reports. While the Guardian reported that western officials have said that both the Ukrainians and the Russians are running short of weapons.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on March 23 that he has spoken to the UK Prime Minister ahead of the NATO summit.

“Had a phone conversation with @BorisJohnson. Received assurances of his support on the eve of tomorrow’s important meetings. Discussed the course of hostilities and defence assistance to Ukraine. We will win together,” he said.

Leaders of G7 and NATO member states will convene for talks in Brussels on March 24.

On March 16, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg called an extraordinary summit to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

He said at the time: “I have convened an extraordinary Summit on March 24 at NATO HQ.

“We will address Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, our strong support for Ukraine, and further strengthening NATO’s deterrence & defence. At this critical time, North America and Europe must continue to stand together,” Nato’s Secretary-General said.

In a statement ahead of the summit, Boris Johnson said: “Vladimir Putin is already failing in Ukraine.

“The Ukrainian people have shown themselves to be extraordinarily brave and tenacious in defending their homeland, in the face of an unprovoked onslaught. But we cannot and will not stand by while Russia grinds Ukraine’s towns and cities into dust.

“The United Kingdom will work with our allies to step up military and economic support to Ukraine, strengthening their defences as they turn the tide in this fight. One month into this crisis, the international community faces a choice. We can keep the flame of freedom alive in Ukraine, or risk it being snuffed out across Europe and the world.”

The UK government said they have committed £400 million (€480 million) to humanitarian and economic aid for the crisis so far.

Sweden also pledged to double its contribution to Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

On March 23, Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist said the country would provide Ukraine with 5,000 additional anti-tank missile systems and demining equipment.

“We consider it to be incredibly important to actively continue to support Ukraine,” Hultqvist told TT news agency.

