By Matthew Roscoe • 24 March 2022 • 13:03

Russia calls UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson 'the most active anti-Russia' leader. Credit: YouTube

ACCORDING to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Thursday, March 24, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is ‘the most active anti-Russia’ leader.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson is “the most active participant in the anti-Russian race,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. “This race will not lead anyone to Mount Olympus, but a foreign policy dead end,” he added, as reported by Reuters.

Comments from Peskov come ahead of the extraordinary NATO summit meeting in Brussels on March 24, in which leaders of G7 and NATO member states will discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

On March 16, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg called an extraordinary summit to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

He said at the time: “I have convened an extraordinary Summit on March 24 at NATO HQ.

“We will address Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, our strong support for Ukraine, and further strengthening NATO’s deterrence & defence. At this critical time, North America and Europe must continue to stand together,” Nato’s Secretary-General said.

In a statement ahead of the summit, Boris Johnson said: “Vladimir Putin is already failing in Ukraine.

“The Ukrainian people have shown themselves to be extraordinarily brave and tenacious in defending their homeland, in the face of an unprovoked onslaught. But we cannot and will not stand by while Russia grinds Ukraine’s towns and cities into dust.

“The United Kingdom will work with our allies to step up military and economic support to Ukraine, strengthening their defences as they turn the tide in this fight. One month into this crisis, the international community faces a choice. We can keep the flame of freedom alive in Ukraine, or risk it being snuffed out across Europe and the world.”

Interestingly, Putin’s spokesman also noted that Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich did participate in early peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Speaking about Abramovich, Petrov said: “He did take part at the initial stage.

“Now the negotiations are between the two teams, the Russians and Ukrainians,” Peskov said Thursday, March 24.

