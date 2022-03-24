By Alex Glenn • 24 March 2022 • 9:54

Breaking: North Korea ‘tests banned intercontinental ballistic missile’. Reportedly the missile flew a staggering 1,100 km.

According to South Korea, testing has taken place of a banned intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). The missile is said to have flown for more than a thousand kilometres and hit an altitude of over 6,000km. This is the first time that the country has tested a banned missile since 2017.

According to the BBC: “The missile fell in waters south of Japan after flying for more than an hour.

“North Korea has launched a flurry of missile tests recently.”

The UN has previously imposed sanctions on North Korea over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles testing. The country is prohibited from carrying out these tests by the UN.

No further details are known at this time.

