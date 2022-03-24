Breaking: North Korea ‘tests banned intercontinental ballistic missile’

By Alex Glenn • 24 March 2022 • 9:54
According to South Korea, testing has taken place of a banned intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). The missile is said to have flown for more than a thousand kilometres and hit an altitude of over 6,000km. This is the first time that the country has tested a banned missile since 2017.
According to the BBC: “The missile fell in waters south of Japan after flying for more than an hour.
“North Korea has launched a flurry of missile tests recently.”
The UN has previously imposed sanctions on North Korea over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles testing. The country is prohibited from carrying out these tests by the UN.
No further details are known at this time.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Alex Glenn is a journalist for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.