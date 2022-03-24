Chinese foreign minister meets with Taliban leaders

By Matthew Roscoe • 24 March 2022 • 11:24

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets with Taliban leaders on Thursday, March 24.

CHINESE Foreign Minister Wang Yi has reportedly met with Taliban leaders in Afghanistan on Thursday, March 24 – the first major visit from China since the Taliban’s return to power.

“Chinese Foreign Minister arrives in Kabul for talks with Islamic Emirate leaders,” Ahmad Yasir, a top Taliban government official, said on Twitter.

The official Bakhtar News Agency announced Wang Yi met with Taliban leaders “to discuss various issues including the extension of political relations, economic, and transit cooperation,” as per Bloomberg.

Videos show Wang Yi arriving in Afghanistan on a special visit to hold talks with his Taliban counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi, who welcomed him at Kabul Airport. Yi has already visited Pakistan earlier in the week and plans to visit India on Friday, March 25, according to local media reports.

During his trip to Pakistan, the Chinese Foreign Minister discussed with Prime Minister Imran Khan plans to extend the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to Afghanistan, as reported by theeconomica.com.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry quoted Mr Khan as saying that “China-Afghanistan-Pakistan cooperation is conducive to stability in Afghanistan and its role as a hub in regional connectivity” and that Pakistan “is ready to work with China to jointly advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and extend the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to Afghanistan.”

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi being welcomed at Kabul Airport by Taliban's Amir Khan Muttaqi. Interestingly, Taliban has nothing to say about XinXiyang to China.pic.twitter.com/BVDSdqa8oU — Shining Star 🇮🇳 (@ShineHamesha) March 24, 2022

