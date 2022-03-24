Coastguard alert: Barge gets stuck and completely blocks off UK river

By Alex Glenn • 24 March 2022 • 9:37

Credit: Coastguard

Coastguard alert: Barge gets stuck and completely blocks off a UK river. Hull’s Coastguard Rescue Team were called in to tackle the tricky situation.

The Coastguard Rescue Team from Hull were left stumped after a call to an incident on the River Hull at just before 11pm on March 22. A barge had somehow broken loose and completely blocked the River. Despite their best attempts, the team found it impossible to move the barge safely.

The team had to give in and return to base.

Taking to Facebook Hull Coastguard said: “A busy time for the team as we were paged to our eighteenth job of the month, this time to a barge that was completely blocking the River Hull near Stoneferry Bridge.

“The barge couldn’t be moored safely

“The team located the vessel quickly and observed it to be wedged across the whole width of the river. Within a few minutes one of the stern morning ropes snapped but thankfully the vessel stayed put..”

“With no safe way for the team to board or moor the barge, we stood down and returned to station. The situation will be monitored closely and passed to the relevant authorities to re-secure the vessel.”

They went on to add: “In a mud, water or cliff emergency, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.