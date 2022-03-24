By Chris King • 24 March 2022 • 19:22

Covid numbers in Andalucia on Thursday, March 24. Image: Pixabay

Covid numbers in Andalucia on Thursday, March 24, released by the Ministry of Health



The Ministry of Health released the Covid numbers in Andalucia today, Thursday, March 24, collected from the provinces. Data show a total of 5,433 Covid-19 positives have been added in the last 24 hours. This is 2,680 more than on Thursday 17, and the highest figure since February 24 (7,036).

According to data consulted by Europa Press at the Institute of Statistics and Cartography of Andalucia (IECA), the accumulated incidence rate in the region stands at 275.8 per 100,000 inhabitants, which is up 34.6 points compared to Monday 21.

Huelva is the province with the highest incidence rate, with 388.3; followed by Malaga with 365; Cadiz 326.4; Cordoba 309.4; Almeria 308.1; Jaen 227.2; Granada 199.7, and Sevilla 167.7.

Today’s 5,433 infections are registered after the 1,350 on Wednesday 23, 1,053 on Tuesday 22, 3,394 on Monday 21 (72 hours), 2,503 on Friday 18, and 2,753 last Thursday 17.

By province, Malaga continues to be the one with the most positives, with 1,274. cadiz follows with 929, Seville with 899, Cordoba 712, Almeria 511, Granada 375, Jaen 367 and Huelva with 366.

Another 13 deaths from Covid-19 have been recorded, seven in the province of Sevilla, three in Jaen, two in Malaga, and one in Granada.

This Thursday shows a drop in the number of patients hospitalized for coronavirus in Andalucia, compared to Tuesday 22, with a total of 545. ICU admissions have risen by three to 63 though, the second consecutive day of increases.

Malaga has the most hospitalised patients with 139 and 14 in the ICU, followed by Sevilla with 122 and 21 in the ICU, Granada with 51 and six in the ICU, Cadiz with 84 and five in the ICU, Cordoba with 59 and ten in the ICU, Jaen with 41 and three in the ICU, Almeria with 24 and three in the ICU, and Huelva with 25 and one in the ICU, as reported by granadadigital.es.

