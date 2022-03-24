By Chris King • 24 March 2022 • 23:36

Deadly Canadian sniper has NOT been killed in Ukraine. image: facebook

Former Canadian forces sniper known as ‘Wali’ has given a live interview in Ukraine to prove that he is not dead



A deadly former Canadian Forces sniper known simply as ‘Wali’ has taken to Facebook to dispel rumours that he had been killed in Ukraine. He also took part in an interview to prove that he was indeed alive and kicking. Pictured holding a rifle whilst lying in a ball pit, the fearsome marksman wrote ‘I am alive’.

‘The rumours that I died in the fight were completely ridiculous. The truth is we have taken the enemy’s ground, in addition to causing him losses. Unfortunately, we also lost comrades, dead and injured”, he continued.

Adding, ‘The Russians are afraid of a close fight. They prefer to bomb, over and over again, destroying houses, such as frustrated thugs’.

Rumours had filled social media last week that ‘Wali’ had been killed while fighting the invading Russian forces in Kyiv. He had originally travelled to Ukraine in response to President Zelenskyy’s plea for foreign fighters to go and help his country.

Speaking to Canada’s Global News this week, Wali said he is ‘well-fed, rested and all good. I was the last person to learn the news that I was dead. I think it’s just trolling. But I think it’s strange because after a while the enemy will lose credibility with this propaganda’.

‘I don’t understand why they push such lies. It’s pretty obvious because after a few days I’m popping out and telling everyone I’m alive”, he added. ‘Maybe the next time the Russians say that I’m dead it might be true but no one will believe them’.

He did reveal one close shave while in Kyiv when a Russian tank he was engaging shelled a room just three metres from where he was positioned. ‘We were lucky. Now I know how it feels to be engaged by a tank’, he told the news channel. One of his fellow soldiers was injured during another confrontation, but survived.

Telling Global News about his experience in Kyiv, Wali explained, ‘Most combat zones have no electricity and no water, and it’s chaos. If you go in the centre of Kyiv, it’s alright. In one of the patrols I was in an amazing condo – you could have the same one in Toronto’.

According to Wali, the Russian military forces are ‘amateur’, and ‘don’t have the capabilities of NATO forces’, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

