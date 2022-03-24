By Chris King • 24 March 2022 • 18:28

Disorderly Jet2 passenger fined £5,000 and banned for life. Image: Jet2

Disorderly woman who tried to open an aircraft door mid-flight has been £5,000 and banned for life by Jet2



British airline Jet2, today, Thursday, March 24, announced that a disorderly woman who attempted to open an aircraft door whilst in mid-flight, has been banned from the airline for life. Named as Catherine Bush, from Bradford, West Yorkshire, she was also fined £5,000.

Ms Bush was filmed by other passengers shouting in the faces of Jet2 staff as they tried to calm her down. She also allegedly slapped some of her fellow flyers.

The incident occurred just before 12 midday on Monday, March 21, onboard flight LS895 from Manchester to Antalya in Turkey. It was subsequently diverted to Vienna airport, where the police were waiting to escort her from the plane.

A spokesperson for Austrian police told Metro.co.uk, “We can confirm that a passenger has been stopped and controlled by the police after the emergency landing at Vienna International Airport. The British citizen was subsequently presented to a psychiatric hospital. Surveys on possible criminal offences are still ongoing”.

Speaking with Manchester Evening News, one passenger said of the incident, ’There was lots of noise. Then she came to the front of the plane. She was really angry towards Jet2 staff and wouldn’t calm down. Her voice was getting louder and more aggressive – she was shouting in people’s faces”.

“People were saying she was kicking off at the airport before she even got on the plane. Then some people said it was over babies crying on the flight”, they continued. Adding, “A customer said something and she slapped him in the face. Then a man got up to try and calm the situation before taking her to the back of the plane”.

Another passenger, Samantha Fearon, from Littleborough, Greater Manchester, told Yorkshire Live how Ms Bush tried to open an emergency door. “She was ragging at the door, saying ‘get me off this f***ing plane – let me off now’. It was just so shocking”.

Jet2 apologised to passengers for the incident, with Phil Ward, Jet2’s managing director commenting, ‘Ms. Bush displayed a continued pattern of appalling behaviour on the flight and she must now face up to the consequences of her actions”.

He continued, “We have always made it abundantly clear that, as a family-friendly airline, we take a zero-tolerance approach to such behaviour and that we will vigorously pursue any costs incurred as a result of such an incident”.

Adding, “Although such incidents are very rare, it is unacceptable that our customers and crew should have to experience it. We would like to apologise to anyone who had to experience this behaviour and we would like to commend our highly-trained crew for their exceptional handling of this difficult situation”, as reported by metro.co.uk.

