By Matthew Roscoe • 24 March 2022 • 9:59

JUST IN: Huge explosions rock Azov port city of Berdyansk. Credit: Twitter

THE Ukrainian port city of Berdyansk off the coast of the Sea of Azov has been rocked by huge explosions on Thursday, March 24, according to local reports. Videos online show that the area is on fire with reports that Russian Navy forces have lost one of their warships in alleged attacks.

Significant explosions were reported in the early hours of March 24, while separate reports suggest that one Russian ship sank in occupied Berdyansk, and two others are smoking heavily and trying to escape. A warehouse with ammunition and fuel was destroyed as plumes of smoke can be seen billowing from the area.

The Ukrainian Navy reported that a large landing ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet was destroyed in the port of Berdyansk, according to Ukrainian media outlet Nexta TV.

Sky News reported that the port of Berdyansk was attacked, with Ukrainian media saying it is likely due to Russian forces attacking fuel tanks.

Unverified footage circulating online from the port city of Berdyansk reportedly shows where the explosions hit and the resulting fire burning near the BDK project 775 warship.

⚡️ The port of #Berdyansk is on fire Presumably, the #Russian occupiers blew up fuel tanks. pic.twitter.com/r6OzC00cmM — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 24, 2022

