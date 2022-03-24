By Fergal • 24 March 2022 • 9:55

Injured Buddy Credit: SPCA

A family cat mauled by heartless dog owners has shocked viewers in a video released by a pet charity.

Two men were caught in the video urging their dogs to maul Buddy who is being treated for bite wounds in the attack in Frankford, Philadelphia.

In the video released by Pennsylvania SPCA, the men can be heard shouting “get him” and good boy” while their leashed dogs attack Buddy on his porch.

The brutal Tuesday attack lasts 15 seconds before a homeowner comes out to try and save the cat.

In a statement Pennsylvania SPCA said: “The video shows two individuals walking two dogs passed a family home.

“On the video it appears that an individual spots the cat named Buddy on a porch, comes back and releases one dog on the cat followed by a second dog.

“As the attack continued, a person or persons can be heard on the video encouraging the dogs to continue attacking the cat until a resident of the property comes out to intervene on behalf of the cat.

“Buddy sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to the PSPCA.”

Buddy´s condition remains serious.

A Pennsylvania SPCA spokesperson told NBC Philadelphia: “He has bite wounds, puncture wounds in different parts of his body. His back´s not broken so hopefully these are injuries that can be repaired.”

The suspects face charges of animal fighting and aggravated cruelty to animals.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.