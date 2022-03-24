By Laura Kemp • 24 March 2022 • 13:33

Why choose a pre-paid funeral plan with Golden Leaves?

Most people do not think ahead to their funeral, the type of service they would like and how they will plan for it – and that’s where Golden Leaves can help.

Planning a funeral can be difficult and overwhelming, from the type of service you would like to the music, a funeral plan with Golden Leaves will make sure your funeral is organised saving your loved ones from the difficult task.

The death of a loved one brings incredible strain on families, without the stress of having to plan the funeral in a foreign country and in a foreign language. Golden Leaves Funeral Plans aim to support grieving families during these times with its widespread network of funeral directors across the UK and Europe.

Golden Leaves offers expat prepaid funeral plans in Spain that enable you to design, plan and pay your funeral in advance.

As one of the leading providers of expat prepaid funeral plans in Spain, Golden Leaves makes sure to adequately support your family in the time of greatest need.

Purchasing a funeral plan from Golden Leaves at today’s prices ensures that your needs and preferences are closely followed and that you will not pay more for your funeral even if prices rise in the future.

Not only this, you can also take comfort in the knowledge that your family and loved ones are spared the emotional and financial burden of planning and arranging your funeral at such a tumultuous time.

It is extremely important for expats living overseas to purchase a pre-paid funeral plan due to the red tape, strict regulations and language barrier. Having a pre-paid funeral plan will ensure that all of this is taken care of and spare your loved ones the highly stressful task when the time comes.

The experts at Golden Leaves will ensure that your preferences are followed and respected, either in the country where you have purchased your plan or in the UK if this is your wish – without incurring additional charges.

In addition, if you purchase an International Golden Leaves plan, but pass away outside your country of residence, visiting relatives or friends for example in Denmark, your plan covers you there too, if you do not wish to be returned back home. Depending on where you normally reside, the purchase value of your plan can either be fully utilised to pay for your funeral services in the country of death or can be contributed to the total cost.

To find out more about Golden Leaves Funeral Plans and how they can meet your needs, visit their website or contact them today.

www.funerals.goldenleavesinternational.com/ • [email protected]

• Facebook: goldenleavesspain