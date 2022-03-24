By Chris King • 24 March 2022 • 20:53

Government and transport workers locked in 'optimistic' talks. image: [email protected]

Ongoing talks between the Government and transport workers union CNTC are reportedly showing signs of a positive outcome



Further meetings took place today, Thursday, March 24, between Spanish Government ministers and official representatives of the National Committee for Road Transport (CNTC). The meeting continued on into the afternoon with both sides allegedly seeking to conclude an agreement today.

The original offer proposed by the Executive last Monday 21, of a €500 million diesel bonus, was refused by the union. It is believed that an offer has been placed on the table today to cut the price of diesel by between €0.25 and €0.30 per litre, directly at the time of purchase.

However, a source claimed that the €500m deal was still not dead in the water. According to the same source, the sector “is more optimistic than a few hours ago”. One of the demands of the carriers of the Committee was allegedly for some clarity to be given to the proposed figures.

Today’s Committee is the same one that already thought it had reached an agreement on Monday with the CNTC. Raquel Sanchez, the Minister of Transport had estimated the bonuses at around €500 million, but, without offering specific figures per litre of diesel. This figure would be partially subsidised by the State, and partly by the oil companies.

Last Monday the Government was reluctant to specify specific aid per litre of diesel because it wanted to wait to see what guidelines the European Council that begins today in Brussels set. Today’s meeting had been scheduled for tomorrow, Friday 25, but was brought forward due to pressure from both transport and industry.

Yolanda Diaz, the Minister of Labour, disassociated the strikes from the transport workers of the extreme right. “I never rate anyone, and I know that those who are demonstrating are the most vulnerable in the transport chain, people who are working at a loss and have the Government’s understanding”, she assured.

While the Government and CNTC try to reach an agreement, the National Platform that called the strikes has reiterated that it has no intention of suspending them, and has urged Transport Minister Raquel Sanchez to meet with them.

Ms Sanchez has insisted though on several different occasions that she only recognizes the CNTC as an authorised and representative voice in the transport sector, as reported by eldiario.es.

