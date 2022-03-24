By Alex Glenn • 24 March 2022 • 14:18

Credit: Instagram

Inspirational: Kate Ferdinand shares “the highs & lows of blended life.” Kate has spoken out ahead of Mother’s Day.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star Kate Ferdinand has opened up about the highs and lows of blended family life and the issues she faces on Mother’s Day.

Taking to Instagram Kate revealed details of her latest project, the @blended podcast.

She told fans: “& …. It’s here. My @blended podcast is all about the highs & lows of blended life. Its everything I needed & wanted when I became a step parent. We cover life after loss, grief, love, divorce, step parenting, adoption, fostering etc.”

Kate also included a clip from her podcast and commented: “This week is slightly different, we kick off with a Mothers Day special & in it are the voices of women & young adults who find Mother’s Day hard.

“I found this episode really emotional & eye opening at the same time. I’m hoping it helps anyone who is feeling lost & alone in the lead up to Mother’s Day. Thank you to my amazing, strong & open guests, you are all incredible & to @juliasamuelmbe for your wisdom & advice.”

“I hope it helps.”

As reported by the Manchester Evening News, in the podcast snippet Kate explains: “Mother’s Day for most people is usually a day that we celebrate the women that shaped us. But unfortunately that is just not the case for everyone. For me personally Mother’s Day is a day that I struggle with.

“I’m fortunate to have three amazing step children and my biological son Cree, but sadly my stepchildren lost their mum at a young age and also my husband has lost his mum.

“I really really struggled with Mother’s Day even before I was a biological parent, somehow I thought it would be easier when I had Cree but actually last year was probably the toughest Mother’s Day to date.”

Kate went on to add: “It’s a strange feeling the world is celebrating this day and there is a real big loss in my house but also it was my first Mother’s Day – a day in another life that I would really look forward to, but here I am surrounded by my family.

“How can I have the audacity to celebrate myself when all my family have had such a deep loss? I find it really hard to balance those emotions and it’s a minefield to be honest with you.”

“I felt really alone and quite isolated, I didn’t know anyone in a similar situation or going through the same sort of thing as me.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.