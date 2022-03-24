By Alex Glenn • 24 March 2022 • 12:09

Intense rains replenish reservoirs on the Costa del Sol. Recent rainstorms have deposited a summer’s worth of water in the province’s reservoirs.

The last two weeks’ intense rains on the Costa del Sol have helped replenish the Malaga province’s reservoirs. Half a year’s worth of water has been deposited in the reservoirs. Across the region, water levels have increased by nearly 58 hm3 in the last few weeks. The area’s water supply has increased from a low figure of 30 per cent up to more than 40 per cent.

The Concepcion reservoir has seen the greatest increase in water due to the rains. The reservoir has gained over 20 hectometres of water recently. The reservoir is now said to be at 68.86 per cent of its capacity. According to Carlos Cañavate CEO of the water company Acosol, the reservoir has seen its reserves almost double in the last few days.

It is expected that reservoir levels will increase if the rainfall continues.

As reported by La Opinion de Malaga: “from Monday 14th, when the reservoirs in Malaga had just over 192 cubic hectometres, of the 616.85 hm3 of capacity they have, to this Wednesday, when the reservoirs totalled 250.22 hm3, the province’s reservoirs have gained almost 58 hm3, a flow that will increase with runoff.”

