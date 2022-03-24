By EWN • 24 March 2022 • 14:08

Video games today have come a long way since the simple online card and tile-based games. Now, more evidence shows that the benefits of playing the games go well beyond entertainment.

This article outlines how video games are helping gaming fans today. Read on and find out the learning and mental health benefits of playing video games.

Promotes Learning

Modern video games use actual historical events or classic literature to drive their stories.

For example, the 2020 game Hades is a dungeon crawler game with a Greek mythology-based storyline. In the game, you will play as Zagreus, who is trying to escape the Underworld. During your escape attempts, you will encounter Greek Gods who will try to aid you.

Mystery games featuring the tales of Sherlock Holmes can also inspire players to read the works of Arthur Conan Doyle.

These games can spark interest in discovering more about the setting they are immersed in for younger players. This benefit ignites interest even to non-readers, who will be encouraged to read more after playing the game.

Improves Reading Skills

In a recent study, researchers discovered that playing action video games improved children’s reading skills. In the study, children who played the game showed a 7-fold enhancement in attentional control. They also showed improvement in terms of reading speed and accuracy.

The study proved that playing video games can help improve reading skills in children. Additionally, it means that video games are introducing an entertaining way to encourage kids to read better.

Strengthens Friendships

Playing video games provides opportunities to create and strengthen positive relationships. Maintaining these relationships in an entertaining way can contribute to positive mental health.

For children, positive relationships are crucial for their psychosocial adjustment and well-being.

Young players of massively multiplayer online (MMO) games said the friendships they create online are comparable to or even better than their real-life friendships.

For years, gamers have been proving that online communication in-game can enhance the quality of communication between friends. The games help the players reach new levels of closeness and intimacy.

Playing with in-real-life (IRL) friends online can also be healthy, as interactions are smoother compared to playing with strangers, which can be stressful. Playing with IRL friends also allows gamers to transfer positive gaming experiences in real life.

Encourages Engagement

Playing video games is an activity that encourages engagement. It evokes intense focus, concentration, and enjoyment. Some players reach deep immersion when playing. They sometimes feel like they are their characters.

According to a study on the American Association for the Advancement of Science website, engagement within a task has been linked to increased happiness. Engagement means emotional involvement and commitment to a domain of interest.

These are only several of the best benefits of playing video games. These advantages prove the games are not only for entertainment.

If you have played video games a lot during the pandemic, that might be time well spent. These games help give a sense of achievement, feelings of social connectedness, and emotional engagement.

Suppose you are experiencing serious mental health issues. You should not consider playing video games as a replacement for traditional therapy. Traditional mental health services can give you the support you won’t get in video games.